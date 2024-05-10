Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $31.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Get Energizer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENR

Energizer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ENR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,815. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Energizer by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.