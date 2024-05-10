Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $8.65 Per Share

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn $8.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.65. The company had a trading volume of 61,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after buying an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,583,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $5,921,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

