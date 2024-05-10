Brokers Set Expectations for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. 2,286,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 294,255 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

