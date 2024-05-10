BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:BTSG)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrightSpring Health Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of BTSG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 73,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,944. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth about $9,722,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. acquired 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BrightSpring Health Services news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

