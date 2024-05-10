FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issued By Wedbush

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.39) per share.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 204,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,898. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after acquiring an additional 528,882 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,007 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,780,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,195,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.