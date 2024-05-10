Short Interest in Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Declines By 65.0%

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the April 15th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Primech Price Performance
Shares of PMEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,787. Primech has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.
About Primech
