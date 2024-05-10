Short Interest in Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Declines By 65.0%

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the April 15th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PMEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,787. Primech has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

