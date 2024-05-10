Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Declines By 63.4%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the April 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 11,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,891. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.2357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.