Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Update

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 406.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.42. 28,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,661. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $150.51 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

