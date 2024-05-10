VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Update

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VSBGF stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,064. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

