VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Update

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance
Shares of VSBGF stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,064. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.