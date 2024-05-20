Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $573,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.09 on Monday, hitting $771.14. 398,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $747.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $727.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.13 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

