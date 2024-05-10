PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the April 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PainReform Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,302. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.90% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

