National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.37-4-43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

NHI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. 10,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,021. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

