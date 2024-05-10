Gamehost Inc. (GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 14th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of GH traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$10.25. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.50. Gamehost has a one year low of C$8.45 and a one year high of C$10.40.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of C$21.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

