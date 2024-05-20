Balentine LLC Buys 142 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $369.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

