Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells $599,627.38 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total transaction of $599,627.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,433,560.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $708.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

