Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Increased by Zacks Research

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

