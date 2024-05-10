Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 62.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,372. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

