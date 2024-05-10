First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Stake Lowered by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 569,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,346 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEED. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,601,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,459,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 502,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55,626 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 67,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

DEED stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.