Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 31,916 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,916 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

