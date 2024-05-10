Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 99,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,447. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

