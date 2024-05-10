First Digital USD (FDUSD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.67 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market cap of $3.82 billion and $5.67 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,815,940,936 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,813,940,936.07. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00015855 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $6,366,967,292.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

