Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $19.13 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of HubSpot worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.27.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS traded up $19.09 on Friday, reaching $606.24. The company had a trading volume of 312,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,494. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $627.54 and its 200 day moving average is $568.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

