FY2025 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 98532 (KMP.TO)
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- About the Markup Calculator
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.