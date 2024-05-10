FY2025 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

