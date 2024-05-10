Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BN traded down C$0.31 on Friday, hitting C$60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 137,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,114. Brookfield has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$60.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.31.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$33.38 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield will post 4.6722756 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

