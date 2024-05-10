Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Vox Royalty has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -200.0%.

Vox Royalty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vox Royalty stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,252. Vox Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vox Royalty will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

