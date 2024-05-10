Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

