200,900 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,266,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Safety Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.04. 548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.46%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

