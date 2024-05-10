Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Sow Good stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sow Good has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 91.69%.

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

