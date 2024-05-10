Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading Up 7%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 79,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 104,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Bristow Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $958.73 million, a PE ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $236,032.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.