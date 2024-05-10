Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 199,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 622,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.73.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

