Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $772.20 and last traded at $776.55. 650,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,060,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $777.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $734.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.