Acala Token Market Cap Hits $105.18 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Acala Token has a market cap of $105.18 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012026 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001539 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.29 or 0.99864000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013165 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003988 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1116374 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,874,475.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.