DCC (LON:DCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,860.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,860 ($73.62) and last traded at GBX 5,830 ($73.24), with a volume of 305773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,785 ($72.68).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.94) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday.

DCC Stock Performance

DCC Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,610.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,500.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,747.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Featured Stories

