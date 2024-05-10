DCC (LON:DCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,860.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,860 ($73.62) and last traded at GBX 5,830 ($73.24), with a volume of 305773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,785 ($72.68).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.94) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCC
DCC Stock Performance
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.