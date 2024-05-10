Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $348,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

