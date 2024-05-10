Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias Sells 21,655 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mattel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.