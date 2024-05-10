The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sonia L. Coleman Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $459,245,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

