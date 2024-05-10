Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $2,196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,359 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,281,000 after purchasing an additional 169,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 248.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

