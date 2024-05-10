Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $131.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

