CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of CBIZ worth $69,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $19,874,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.72. 211,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,348. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.