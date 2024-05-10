Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of ARG opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$291.77 million, a PE ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.81.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.2176101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

