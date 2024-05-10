Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 343.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 268,554 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 106,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

