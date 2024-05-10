Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 5.8 %

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

