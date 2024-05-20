Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $66,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,002,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

NYSE:KNSL traded down $5.56 on Monday, reaching $385.36. The stock had a trading volume of 148,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,069. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.98. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.33 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.67.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

