Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.99-$5.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.610-$4.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.61 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,928,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

