GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $65.40 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,571 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Novanta worth $65,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Novanta by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Up 1.5 %

NOVT traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.52. The company had a trading volume of 124,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.98. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

