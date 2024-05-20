GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $58.23 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,908 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $58,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 385,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,196. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $44.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

