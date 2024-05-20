Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 625,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $61,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.26. 232,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,097. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

