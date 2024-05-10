Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
VBK opened at $252.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
