Foundation Mastercard Sells 151,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total value of $65,794,260.00.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total value of $51,624,640.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA opened at $455.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.27.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after acquiring an additional 251,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- What does consumer price index measure?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.