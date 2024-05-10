690 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,585 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $112.53 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

